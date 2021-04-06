Barclays Raises SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Price Target to $58.00

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NYSE FLOW opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

