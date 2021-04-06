Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBERY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Geberit has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GBERY traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $65.25. 1,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

