Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.82. 63,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Sanofi by 6.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

