Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KGSPY stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.00. 499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

