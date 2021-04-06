Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of ATLKY stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.