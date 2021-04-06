Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.46. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 16,034 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

