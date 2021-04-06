Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.75

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $16.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 57,280 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

