Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.75

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $16.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 57,280 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
