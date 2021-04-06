Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Barnes Group worth $23,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

