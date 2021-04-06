Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller Sells 7,000 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Connolly Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $32,760.00.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 306,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $430.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,699,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 119,403 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

