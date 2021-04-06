Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,634,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 191,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,062. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

