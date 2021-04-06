Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,315,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 9.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,544. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

