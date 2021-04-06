Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.98. 9,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,904. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.70 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

