Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 179,126 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 179,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 52,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

