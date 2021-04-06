Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 125,481 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,519. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53.

