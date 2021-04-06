Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 144,907 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,943,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $251.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.47 and a one year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.