Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,472 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

