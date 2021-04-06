Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.56. 98,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,817. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

