Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.50 and a 12-month high of $223.62.

