Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,317,610 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62.

