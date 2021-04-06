Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 96,784 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,663,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.13. 74,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,715. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

