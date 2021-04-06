Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $16.82 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,818,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

BATS:ACWV traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 526,403 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.