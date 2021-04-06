Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $28.82 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,820,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.41. The company had a trading volume of 197,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $257.54 and a 52-week high of $408.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

