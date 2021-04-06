Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $6.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.00. 182,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,796. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.93 and a 52 week high of $374.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

