Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.66. The company had a trading volume of 209,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

