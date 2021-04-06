Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,523,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.17. The stock had a trading volume of 76,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,869. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

