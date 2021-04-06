Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.58

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.58 and traded as low as C$25.52. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$25.83, with a volume of 2,974,694 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABX. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.58. The company has a market cap of C$45.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

