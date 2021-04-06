Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.83 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $338,378.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00074318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00288480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00106706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.03 or 0.00757244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,604,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,489,712 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

