Basic Attention Token Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.97 billion and $635.07 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00059958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00662582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00078885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,081,960 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.