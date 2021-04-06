Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSET. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSET stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 83,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,876. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $252.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $28.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

