Bata Reaches Market Cap of $133,688.72 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $133,688.72 and $24.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bata has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.51 or 0.00403909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005049 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.