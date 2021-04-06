Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €86.00 ($101.18) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.34 ($94.52).

ETR:BMW opened at €88.67 ($104.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €44.03 ($51.80) and a fifty-two week high of €90.04 ($105.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

