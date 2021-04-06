BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About BBQ
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.
