BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

