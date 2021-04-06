Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Hits $1.38 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 77.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2,801.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00036128 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 626.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001474 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 122% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

