Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $2.63 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00004481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $2,801.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beacon has traded 77.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00036128 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 626.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001474 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 122% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

