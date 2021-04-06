Beacon (BECN) Trading 63.5% Higher This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Beacon has a market cap of $1.34 million and $696.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00004416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00037248 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001372 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001495 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

