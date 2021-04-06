Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $104.79 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Beam has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $104.79 million and approximately $24.47 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 85,426,760 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.