Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.10

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $686.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 154,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 153,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.