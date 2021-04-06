Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.92. 3,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

