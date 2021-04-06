Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $136.90 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,901.40 or 0.03253280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $136.90 million and $4.57 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00054039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.80 or 0.00329883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

