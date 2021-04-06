Beer Money Market Cap Reaches $229,089.82 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $229,089.82 and $6,853.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00664940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,225,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

