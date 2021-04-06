Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits Market Capitalization of $484,837.93

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $484,837.93 and approximately $322,961.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 147.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 260,834,532 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.