Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BEG opened at GBX 119.80 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £180.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

