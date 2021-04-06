Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,903 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.49% of Belden worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

