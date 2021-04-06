Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,528.00

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,528 ($46.09) and last traded at GBX 3,501 ($45.74), with a volume of 30614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,453 ($45.11).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,578.55 ($46.75).

Get Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,210.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,870.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.