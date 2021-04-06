Belt Trading Up 47.5% Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $115.38 or 0.00197597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $93.65 million and $12.52 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00284688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00103914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.44 or 0.00745750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011586 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

