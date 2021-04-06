Benchmark Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $32.37 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $32.37 million and approximately $767,670.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00116213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.44 or 0.00761337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,972.43 or 0.98930160 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016984 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 105,681,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,709,583 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

