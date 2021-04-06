Beowulf (BWF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,373.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and $1,373.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00271285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00114014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.00 or 0.00754430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,353.35 or 0.99241684 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.