Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €130.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of SBS stock opened at €112.60 ($132.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €121.21. Stratec has a 12-month low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 12-month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.34.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.