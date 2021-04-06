Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €17.00 Price Target

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s current price.

TTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

Shares of TTK opened at €13.12 ($15.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. Takkt has a 12 month low of €6.53 ($7.68) and a 12 month high of €13.20 ($15.53). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

