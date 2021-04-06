Berenberg Bank Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.50 ($180.59).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €143.25 ($168.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.25.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

